LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fraternity at Indiana University was kicked off campus, FOX59 reported Tuesday.
Acacia Fraternity was removed from campus following an investigation into complaints about social events and hazing allegations during the 2020-21 academic year.
The chapter in Bloomington won't be eligible to return to campus until August 2024.
A university spokesperson told FOX59 that the International Council of Acacia Fraternity suspended the charter of the Indiana chapter.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.