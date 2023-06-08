LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum opened a new gallery on Thursday showcasing the work of artists with Down Syndrome.
The Frazier History Museum partnered with Down Syndrome of Louisville to hang 19 pieces of art by the artists, all of whom were posed the question: "What's cool about Kentucky?"
To answer that question, artist Corey Morgan showed off his artwork featuring a well known Louisville landmark.
"This is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium," he said. "It's the first haunted attraction I've been to."
Morgan said he's also inspired by Lights Under Louisville.
"The lights are very pretty with them as well," he said.
Other artists painted the Big Four Bridge lit up blue and yellow for Down syndrome awareness, water-colored hot air balloons and fireworks.
Shelly Durbin is the director of adult programs at Down Syndrome of Louisville. She has spent the last few months working with the artists on their ideas. Sometimes that meant hitting the streets to find inspiration, as she did for Brian, another artist.
"Brian and I just took off in a car and drove all over Louisville -- and this is where we stopped and and took pictures," Durbin said.
And like any artists, these artists have a creativity that's all their own.
"The art is extremely unique," Durbin said. "Like, all off our folks -- everybody's different. Everybody has different things they love."
The exhibit is on the second floor of the Frazier Museum and is scheduled to be on display for the next six months.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.