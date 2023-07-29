LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A summer beer festival was hosted by a museum in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
Frazier History Museum held the 2023 Summer Beer Fest as a block of West Main Street was closed to traffic. There was a Fun Zone with game and activities, live music and a dunking booth.
The beer festival had more than 200 specialty beers from more than 20 Kentucky breweries and dozens of out-of-state breweries represented.
Andy Treinen, Frazier History Museum President and CEO, said the beer festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the museum.
"We serve over 20,000 kids a year through educational programming, we serve senior care facilities with our Stories in Mind program," Treinen said. "If you love your city, support events like this."
It was the second time the event has been held on Main Street. The museum was open to the public during the festival.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.