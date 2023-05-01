LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum is located in downtown Louisville but it can be a challenge for some people to get to. So the museum is taking the show on the road.
On Monday, a group of senior citizens took a tour of the museum from the comforts of their home at Signature HealthCARE in east Louisville. For the past several months, Frazier staff members have been on tour at nursing homes across Kentuckiana, giving residents like Barbara Greene a front-row seat to some of the historic attractions the museum has to offer.
"It's wonderful, it's informative (and) it's fun. I really enjoy it," Greene said. "It has just been really interesting to find out about things that I have never heard of before.
"Having them come here has just been so convenient and great."
Jennifer Jones, activities director at Frazier, said the museum visits twice a week.
"I think you're never too advanced in years to learn something new, and that's exactly what they're doing," Jones said. "So we have one in the morning on Mondays, and that one is generally a little bit smaller. ... And then we have one on Thursday in the afternoon, and it is so crowded in that."
The nursing home visits are covered by a federal grant and free of charge. Susan Reed with Frazier said the key to the program's success is getting out in the community and connecting with people.
"I think the secret to our success is that we've been building relationships with these people," Reed said. "And we are bringing them stories and we're bringing unknown history that is important.
"This is just an opportunity to mean more to more people."
It's no surprise that, this week, they're talking Derby.
"We brought some artifacts like old postcards, old programs and, of course, Derby glasses," Reed said.
To find out how to get a facility in the rotation, just call the Frazier Museum at 502-412-2280 or to click here.
