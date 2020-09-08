KY Expo Center-Primary voting-AP.jpeg

FILE - This June 22, 2020, file photo shows voting stations set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Voting will look a little different this November. States are considering drive-thrus, outdoor polling places and curbside voting as they examine creative ways to safely offer same-day polling places during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Frazier Museum will host an online panel discussion Tuesday night to discuss the upcoming November election and the importance of voting.

"What is a vote worth?" a news release from the museum asks. "With the November election drawing near, we tackle that question as we commemorate the centennial of a woman's right to vote, look at the recent bipartisan agreement on absentee ballots in Kentucky primaries, and address ongoing concerns about voter suppression."

Panelists include:

  • Amina Elahi, City Reporter at WFPL News
  • Joshua Douglas, Professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law
  • Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State
  • Rick Green, Editor of The Courier Journal
  • Sadiqa Reynolds, President of the Louisville Urban League
  • Rachel Platt, Frazier Museum Director of Community Engagement (co-moderator)
  • Renee Shaw, Host of KET's Kentucky Tonight (co-moderator)

The panel is called, "LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: What is a Vote Worth?" It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

To register, CLICK HERE.

The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section; Wells Fargo, and Louisville Public Media. Lean Into Louisville is a community partner.

Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags