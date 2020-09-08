LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Frazier Museum will host an online panel discussion Tuesday night to discuss the upcoming November election and the importance of voting.
"What is a vote worth?" a news release from the museum asks. "With the November election drawing near, we tackle that question as we commemorate the centennial of a woman's right to vote, look at the recent bipartisan agreement on absentee ballots in Kentucky primaries, and address ongoing concerns about voter suppression."
Panelists include:
- Amina Elahi, City Reporter at WFPL News
- Joshua Douglas, Professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law
- Michael Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State
- Rick Green, Editor of The Courier Journal
- Sadiqa Reynolds, President of the Louisville Urban League
- Rachel Platt, Frazier Museum Director of Community Engagement (co-moderator)
- Renee Shaw, Host of KET's Kentucky Tonight (co-moderator)
The panel is called, "LET'S TALK | BRIDGING THE DIVIDE: What is a Vote Worth?" It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The program is sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, Louisville Section; Wells Fargo, and Louisville Public Media. Lean Into Louisville is a community partner.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.