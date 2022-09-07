LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The field of candidates looking to unseat Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continues to expand.
The latest to join Republican hopefuls is former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft.
The flurry of GOP candidates started with current State Auditor Mike Harmon. The field now includes attorney Eric Deters, Rep. Savannah Maddox, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Craft.
"The Republicans are clearing the bench for this one dust-up for the governor's race," Dr. Stephen Voss said.
Voss, a political science professor specializing in elections at the University of Kentucky, expects a race like none other in state history.
"Kentucky's a Republican state with a Democratic governor," Voss said. "That's a sign to Republican politicians that seek that higher office that the window's open and it's wider than it has been (and) it almost ever will be."
Voss is keeping his eye on three candidates: Craft, Cameron and Quarles. He said Craft and Cameron will rely on their national name and ability to fundraise, while he expects Quarles to run a more "old-school" grassroots campaign that depends on local county officials.
Republicans control supermajorities in both the House and Senate, both U.S. Senate seats, five out of six U.S. House districts, plus, for the first time in decades, a voter registration edge over Democrats.
With a one-party field, Voss said name recognition will be a key.
"Voters don't consider someone if the voters don't believe they're a serious candidate that has a chance," he said. "The more they see the candidate, learn the candidate's name, hear it getting batted around the more they take it seriously."
But he warns, even in a red state, winning the fundraising or endorsement war is not enough.
"What's remarkable about the Republicans blowing so much of their talent and so much of their resources on this one race that really jumps out is there's no guarantee whatever Republican wins this nomination gets to beat Beshear," Voss said.
Voss said, with his consistent 50%-or-higher approval rating in polls and multi-million dollar campaign war chest, Beshear will be tough to take down.
Other names who have filed paperwork with the KREF include: Anthony Moore, Brian Bush, Clint Johnson, David Cooper, Johnny Rice, Robbie Smith, Brian Hockensmith, and Robert Devore.
