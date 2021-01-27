LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds of Parkway Place Apartments residents will be receiving free internet service through a partnership between Louisville Metro Housing Authority and Charter Communications.
The two groups announced Wednesday that Spectrum's high-speed broadband internet will be installed in each apartment at no cost to the residents. Each unit will have speeds of 200 Mbps and in-home WiFi, and there will be no data caps or modem fees. There are more than 600 units in the Parkway Place Apartments complex.
"This partnership helps close the digital divide by providing high-quality, high-speed broadband at a critical time for vulnerable families, who need reliable connectivity," said Adam Ray, executive vice president of Spectrum Community Solutions, in a news release.
The construction and installation work has already started. It is expected service will be activated in the Spring.
