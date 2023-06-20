LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community was determine to keep children busy this summer after the Algonquin Pool was closed in preparations for repairs.
On Tuesday, 1,000 passes to Kentucky Kingdom, the YMCA and TARC were offered at Algonquin Park. Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins shared the passes as people were able to sign up on the spot.
1,000 Summer passes to the Kentucky Kingdom, YMCA and TARC for families who live in District 1. The Algonquin Pool is closed as the city prepares to fix it @WDRBNews— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) June 20, 2023
While there are 30 splash pads scattered around the city, Louisville Metro will open and operate just three public swimming pools for the entire city. Algonquin Pool, which opened in 1954, is closed for repairs this summer. The pool has faced vandalism and ongoing poor conditions.
To receive a pass, people have to live in District 1 in zip codes 40210, 40211, 40212 and 40216. Only six passes are allowed per household. When a person registers, they'll be asked for their name and address.
While District 1 encompasses around 30,000 residents, officials are working to make sure people are following the rules.
Officials worked with organizations like the ACE Project, Adult Learn to Swim and Algonquin Community United to helped make it happen. People who live in the area said it's needed.
"The children in this neighborhood have nothing to do," said Patricia Gatlin, who lives in the Algonquin neighborhood. "When I say nothing to do, they have nothing to do. It keeps them from coming out here and getting in trouble."
Officials said they're aware not everyone has access to the internet, so that's why they have in-person registrations. Another registration event is being held on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. They'll also be handing out swim suits.
Algonquin residents interested in a summer activity pass can call Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins’ office at 502-574-1101.
Related Stories:
- City of Louisville offering free YMCA, Kentucky Kingdom summer passes to Algonquin families
- Families calling on city to build an indoor pool in Algonquin neighborhood
- Algonquin Pool closures leaves Louisville families searching for alternatives
- As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Louisville Metro is set to open just three public pools
- Algonquin Pool closing for repairs, leaving fewer public pools open in Louisville Metro this summer
- With some city pools remaining closed during 2021 season, swimmers ask Louisville to address inequity
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.