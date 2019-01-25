LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A health teacher at a French Lick, Indiana, high school is facing a child pornography charge.
According to officials at the Orange County Jail, Kari Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning on one charge of possession of child pornography.
Court documents say a junior in high school sent Buchanan a video of himself performing a sex act, and in response, she sent him a sexually charged video of herself -- and told him not to tell anyone, or she would lose her job.
Jail officials say she was at the jail for five minutes Friday morning before paying a $2,000 bond and being released.
According to the Orange County Schools Superintendent Trevor Apple, Buchanan is a health teacher at Springs Valley High School in French Lick, Indiana. He said Buchanan had been on paid administrative leave, but submitted a letter of resignation on Tuesday. Apple says he’s been in contact with several parents who are concerned. He also sent out a letter and automated phone call.
Apple says there is a special board meeting Friday at 5 p.m. at the learning center across from the school. It’s open to the public. Apple says they’ll discuss Buchanan.
