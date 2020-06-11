LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A friend of slain former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty is offering $100,000 for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the shooting.
Beaty, 38, was killed May 30 at the intersection of Vermont and Talbot streets in Indianapolis.
Ryan Grote said he put up the award to bring attention to the investigation, according to a story by Fox 59.
“Honestly I just thought it would help bring attention to the investigation," Grote said. "I have the means to do it, and Chris, just the way all this happened… my thought process was I thought it would help, and I’d hope that my friends would do the same thing for me."
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released many details about the killing and has not made any arrests. However, a lot of people were downtown the night Beaty was killed, and detectives hope someone heard or saw something that may help in the investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
A visitation for Beaty will be from 12-6 p.m. Friday at the Pavilion at Pan Am, 201 S. Capitol Ave.
Instead of flowers, Beaty’s family requests that donations be made to the Chris Beaty Memorial Fund, which sets up scholarships for incoming students at Indiana University and Cathedral High School.
