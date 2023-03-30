LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD Officer Rob Oliver died at University Hospital this week, and his friends and law enforcement colleagues say he leaves a lasting legacy with everyone who knew him.
Oliver passed away March 29 from complications caused by a motorcycle wreck nearly three weeks ago.
Oliver served his community as a police officer and his country in the military for more than 20 years. During that time he formed strong bonds with everyone who knew him.
"We lost a brother. We lost a teacher. A mentor. Someone you can look upon when the going gets rough, when you need that guiding light," said LMPD Sgt. Michael Jackson, who served with Oliver in the First Division.
Oliver policed and served with honor in communities on both sides of the river: he worked in the Jeffersonville Police Department for nearly a decade, from 1996 to 2005. He became an officer in LMPD's First Division after leaving the Jeffersonville Police Department.
Oliver also served his country in the Army for more than 20 years.
Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said Oliver was "a true public servant, and someone who was really true and committed to wanting to make a difference and serve his community and serve in service."
Oliver was responsible for signs around the city you've probably seen. They read, 'Lock, Take, Hide.' It was a program he got going in 2019 to help reduce car break-ins.
Many affectionately referred to Oliver as "Rob-O."
By all accounts, he was a gentle giant. That's why his peers say Oliver's greatest passion was his role as an instructor for the Louisville Police Honor Guard.
Now the man who dedicated his career to honoring others, is being honored himself.
"There is a community of honor guards, even in this region, and also across the nation that are hurting because of his knowledge of being one of the most unbelievably amazing honor guard members that have ever walked the face of this great green earth," Jackson said.
LMPD officials tell us the family is still working to sort out funeral arrangements for Oliver.
We'll pass those along when they become available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.