LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The staff at the Bullitt County Public Library is always trying to find ways to expand beyond the typical offerings and draw more people inside. There are computers and 3D printers, and they've also looked to the unconventional.
That opens the door to the Library of Things (LOT). It's a collection of, well, things. Everything from tools, cameras, musical instruments and outdoor activities to pressure washers, binoculars, karaoke machines and lots more.
"You don’t even need to go to Hawaii. You can get the Ukulele here at the library," joked Jennifer Nippert, assistant director of the Bullitt County Public Library.
The collection is split between three of their five locations including Lebanon Junction, Nichols and their brand new Central Location in Shepherdsville, which is set to have a ribbon cutting on Sept. 17.
The LOT currently has about 60 items in the collection, but curators are looking to expand. There's a suggestion form on the website where the public can suggest new items.
You need to have an adult account with Bullitt County Public Library to check items out from the Library of Things.
