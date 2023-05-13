LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dance party was held in Louisville to raise money to fight a debilitating disease.
Dance ALS Away was held at Saints Pizza Pub and Sky Bar in St. Matthews on Saturday evening. Funds raised go toward research and support for those affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. There was in-person and and online raffle throughout the event.
ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progress neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
"We are trying to raise money to give hope," said Katie Rixman. "Hopefully ALS will be a thing of the past instead of the current reality it is today."
Steve Korner, 56, was diagnosed with ALS at the Mayo Clinic in January 2019. The married father of three children noticed symptoms when he started slurring his speech in July 2018. The former pilot for UPS is now on a feeding tube and confined to a wheelchair. Korner's arms and neck have recently started weakening.
According to ALS Association, about 90% of all cases don't have known family history of the disease. More than 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS each year. The average life expectancy is two to five years.
To browse the online raffle auction, click here. The raffle goes until 10 p.m. Sunday.
To donate to the ALS Association, click here.
