LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services have been released for the former representative known for breaking racial barriers in Kentucky.
Visitation for Darryl T. Owens will be held Monday, Jan. 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
Owens' funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at St. Stephen Church.
Owens was known for public service and fighting for civil rights. He was the first Black prosecutor in the Attorney General's Office and the former president of the NAACP.
He was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court, serving 21 years. He was elected in 2005 to the Kentucky House of Representatives, becoming the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
The Democrat represented District 43 from 2005 to 2018. He was was in public service for more than 40 years serving as a district judge, assistant attorney general and as a Jefferson County commissioner.
According to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, Owens was born in Louisville on Nov. 10, 1937. He graduated from Central High School in Louisville before earning a bachelor's degree from Central State University and attending Howard University Law School.
Owens, who served in the U.S. Army, was the first Black person to run for mayor of Louisville. He died Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the age of 84.
