LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the three officers killed in a shootout in eastern Kentucky was remembered during a service Wednesday.
Ralph Frasure was a 39-year law enforcement veteran who had served on the Prestonsburg Police Department since 1983. He was killed last week in Allen, Kentucky, when police said Lance Storz, 49, shot six officers at his home, killing three of them.
The community gathered Wednesday at Mountain Arts Center to honor the Prestonsburg police captain.
"There are no words that could adequately summarize our loss," Prestonburg Police Chief Randy Woods said. "And I can say our loss because Ralph was ours. He was so many things to so many people."
Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and a K-9 were also killed in the shooting.
Petry, a veteran officer who joined the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office after retiring from the state police a few years ago, was honored Tuesday during an emotional funeral service in Prestonsburg, the county seat.
Chaffin will be laid to rest Thursday.
