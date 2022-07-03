LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky man who shot three police officers and injured three others last week appears to have planned the attack, officials said Sunday.
During a news conference Sunday, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said an emergency protective order was served to the suspect — 49-year-old Lance Storz — after deputies interviewed his wife.
On Thursday, deputies planned to arrest Storz for assault for alleged abuse of his wife. According to LEX 18, deputies who arrived at his home on Main Street in the small town of Allen, Kentucky, saw Storz pulling back the blinds at the window. Hunt said Storz then opened the door "like he was waiting on them" and opened fire.
Hunt said Storz had "high-caliber weapons" and wore a body armor vest.
Storz was on an elevated spot in his house that overlooked a clear field of fire for 200 yards. He killed Floyd County Sherriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and a police K-9, Drago. Five others injured in the shooting are still recovering.
KSP said Saturday that Frasure was a 39-year law enforcement veteran who had served on the Prestonsburg Police Department since 1983. Petry was a 31-year law enforcement veteran. He served 15 years with KSP and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department. Chaffins was a three-year law enforcement veteran who served with PPD since 2019. Drago was a six-year veteran with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Families are planning memorials and visitations for the officers that were killed, and there is a growing memorial outside of Prestonsburg City Hall and the Floyd County Courthouse.
"We are here to be strong for them," Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods said. "As strong as we can be as a community to lift them up and hold them up, how do we heal? I'm not sure anybody can answer that question, but I know we will by the grace of God."
When asked, Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley said he doesn’t have authority to decide if the death penalty would be pursued against Storz but believes "Death isn't good enough ..."
Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer, though a third county will likely be brought against him. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal. He's being held on a $10 million bond.
