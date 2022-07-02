LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are still investigating a shooting in Allen, Kentucky, that left three police officers dead and injured several others.
Lance Storz, 49, shot at officers multiple times with a rifle Thursday night, according to an arrest citation, around his residence on Main Street in the small town of Allen, Kentucky, in Floyd County just south of Prestonsburg.
Kentucky State Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m., joining local officers already on the scene. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.
In an update Saturday afternoon, the agency confirmed that three officers and a K-9 officer were killed.
Police said Friday that Floyd County Sherriff's Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure were killed at the scene.
KSP said Saturday that Frasure was a 39-year law enforcement veteran who had served on the Prestonsburg Police Department since 1983. Petry was a 31-year law enforcement veteran. He served 15 years with KSP and 14 years with the Prestonsburg Police Department.
A police K-9 dog named Drago, a six-year veteran with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, was also killed.
Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, a K-9 officer handler, died at the hospital from his injures Friday night. He was a 3-year law enforcement veteran who served with PPD since 2019.
An officer who was injured in the shooting has since been treated and released from the hospital. Two officers remain stable at the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, according to KSP.
The agency also said a civilian injured in Thursday's incident is still being treated at a hospital, but did not say how severe their injuries were.
"This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave offices and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release on Saturday, asking Kentuckians to join his family "in praying for the family and loved ones" of the fallen officers.
"Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured," he continued.
Storz was arraigned Friday morning by a judge in Pike County. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder of a police officer. One of the charges was originally attempted murder of a police officer, but a judge said at the hearing that was upgraded to murder. He is also facing another attempted murder charge and assault on a service animal. He's being held on a $10 million bond.
KSP's investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
