LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements are set for a Clark County Sheriff's officer who died from complications related to COVID-19.
Visitation for Corporal Wayne Nicholson is set for noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Scott Funeral Home on Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Nicholson worked for the Clark County Sheriff's Department. According to the group Supporting Heroes, he contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.
He died from complications from the virus on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Nicholson was 35 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.
