LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of pets have new homes after the Kentucky Humane Society's (KHS) Empty the Shelter event.
Sixty pets found their forever homes over the past four days, KHS said Sunday in a Facebook post. Of those pets, 39 were adult dogs and cats who had discounted adoption fees, according to the post.
"We are particularly grateful that many of our special needs animals found homes, including two FIV+ cats, a blind special needs dog, a feline leukemia-positive kitten, two heart-worm positive dogs, a long-term dog who had been at KHS for five months, and a 10-year-old cat," KHS said in its post. "We are so incredibly grateful to have such a compassionate community!"
KHS said it hopes the interest in adoption continues after appointments for the four-day event filled up quick.
