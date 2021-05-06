LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of animals could find their forever homes this weekend.
The Kentucky Humane Society is holding an adoption event through May 8 after partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation's national Empty the Shelters campaign. It's the first large-scale adoption event the Kentucky Humane Society has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Appointments for the event were required, but as of Thursday they had all been filled.
During the event, adoption fees for animals are discounted; $25 for dogs and $10 for cats. Adopters will pay for pet licensing fees.
To view adoptable dogs, click here. To view adoptable cats, click here.
All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations, according to a news release from KHS.
No walk-ins are being accepted right now, but the shelter hopes the interest in adoption continues after the event this weekend.
