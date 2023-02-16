LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For more than 30 years, 100 Black Men of Louisville has set mentors up with young kids, giving them a positive role model and opening their eyes to things they've never experienced.
After all those years, the Louisville organization still strives to improve the quality of life for young Black kids.
"Sometimes. they haven't been outside their four walls," said Reggie Gresham, president of 100 Black Men of Louisville. "They haven't been to the state Capitol. They haven't been to the east end of Louisville. So some of those trips just open up their eyes to different opportunities that are out there instead of what they're seeing in their four walls."
They volunteer to greet kids coming into school. They go on trips to Frankfort. There is also a Tie Day, when kids learn how to tie a neck tie.
But what's most important is putting them settings to talk about their goals and dreams.
Darian Scott, who's been guided by his mentor for about six years, said the organization has had a huge impact on his life.
"One of the main things that really kind of stuck with me and kind of has driven me to the point of where I am today is him mentioning goal-setting," Scott said. "Long-term goals, short-term goals — what are you doing daily to make sure that you execute those goals and make sure that you're meeting the goal that you want to meet? So every day, I try to apply that to my daily life."
100 Black Men of Louisville is hosting a gala Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Seelbach Hotel in downtown Louisville. Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to impacting the young kids in the city.
For more information on the gala, including how you can get involved with the group, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.