LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspected gas leak prompted Jefferson County, Indiana, officials to close the courthouse for the day for the second time in a week.
County government officials had said Tuesday morning on Facebook that the courthouse would be closed “due to gas issues,” eliciting some humorous comments about legumes.
County officials indicated on their website that it appeared as though gas was leaking from one of the boilers in the basement. Utility company Vectren shut off gas to the boiler, the post read.
The courthouse will be open Wednesday for normal business hours. County officials thanked constituents for their patients and apologized for any inconvenience.
The courthouse also was closed on Nov. 27 because internet and phone lines were down.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.