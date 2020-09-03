LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested an employee of Bader's Food Mart in downtown Louisville, after they say he admitted to shooting a customer with a rifle early Thursday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the store in the 300 block of South First Street after the suspect, 28-year-old Charles Moore, called 911 to report trouble with a customer. About seven minutes later, Mitchell says officers were flagged down at University Hospital after a shooting victim was brought in by a private vehicle who said he had been shot at Bader's.
The victim told police he had been arguing with a store employee, who shot him after he left the store. After interviewing Moore, police say he admitted to firing a rifle. Moore told police he and the victim had been arguing, and the victim threw items before Moore shot him.
Moore is charged with second degree assault.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.