LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County, Kentucky, students will soon have an opportunity to receive free college tuition from Georgetown College.
The school announced a new Legacy and Legends Scholarship program that will be available to graduates of Scott County High School or residents of Scott County for the entirety of their senior year. Students will have to have graduated and be admitted to the college as well as be a full-time resident student. The program is set to begin in fall 2020 and will run through 2029.
The scholarship will be funded through alumni and donors. Georgetown College said this is the first of four major announcements planned for the next two weeks.
