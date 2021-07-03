LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown Police officer died in the line of duty on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Gary Crump died of a heart attack just after his shift on June 30. The 40-year-old had work that day that was "physically stressful and strenuous in nature," according to a Supporting Heroes news release.
According to Georgetown Police Department, Crump had been an officer with the department since 2004 and was in charge of criminal investigations.
His cruiser will be parked in front of the department as a temporary memorial.
