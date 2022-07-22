NASHVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lee Bowen and his dog never stay put for long.
"I'm just going to the trail," Bowen said.
Even when the heat makes hiking their beloved Tecumseh Trail in southern Indiana rough.
"There's something interesting about when you go out for a hike, and all of the sudden, you see a little gem."
You may smell one of them between Nashville and Bloomington first.
"Sometimes the weirdest ideas are the ones that have the most stick," said Bowen.
"This is the Sock Barn," Jessica Eiler, pointing to a barn with used socks for wallpaper.
You may have heard, "stick a sock in it" before. The idea at the barn is to stick a sock on it.
Eiler and her husband came up with the idea.
"It actually started because we had a huge abundance of geodes," she explained. "You know, just really ugly bumpy rocks, but crack them with a hammer and there are some really pretty ones."
The rocks dubbed the Easter eggs of the woods were piling up at a creek near Eiler's house.
"We had totes after totes of them, and no idea what to do with them, so we decided we would give them to the hikers for free," said Eiler.
The outdoorsmen and women who passed by seemed to have cold feet. They didn't take the rocks, at first.
"I said, 'You know we need something catchy to let them know that they can take this,'" explained Eiler.
Her poet of a spouse came up with: "take a rock, leave a sock."
"I thought, nobody's going to leave their sock here," Eiler said.
That hubby was no dummy. One pair became two, then more socks kept being left at the barn.
"I thought this is actually going to work," Eiler remembered. "This is something that people like."
Batman, Hello Kitty, and Shamrock socks are now a gaudy cotton wallpaper for the barn.
Get a whiff of this, cars, trucks, and even busloads of people stop often to see it.
"It's incredible how often people stop," Bowen said.
His sweaty footwear, and the others left never come down.
"I have sprayed these with Febreze before," said Eiler with a smile.
A sock barn, of all things, proving to be good for the sole in southern Indiana.
"They're building memories at this barn," Eiler said. "It's nice to see."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.