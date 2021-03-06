LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local Girls Scouts decided to get creative to sell cookies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girl Scout Troop 1881 teamed up with Landmark of Iroquois Park, a rehabilitation and nursing facility, to setup a drive-thru cookie stand.
The girls sold cookies for those entering and leaving the nursing facility, along with holding signs to promote the stand to drivers passing by on Gagel Avenue.
The annual fundraising event was changed this year due to the pandemic.
"We have had to do it in our front yard and other places, we can't go door-to-door," Natalie said.
The money the girls raise will go toward summer camping events and other Girl Scout-funded activities.
