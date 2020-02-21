LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether you prefer Samoas, Thin Mints or Tagalongs, if you ordered Girl Scout Cookies this year, they'll be in your hands soon.
The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana Cookie Warehouse opened Friday at 3410 Robards Court, east of the interchange between Interstate 264 and Poplar Level Road. Troops can now begin picking up orders from the Louisville warehouse and delivering them to customers.
Aislin Hair, the Girl Scout who sold the most cookies last year, hopes to top her record this year. She sold more than 2,800 boxes of the popular cookies last year. This year, she hopes sell 3,000 boxes.
"Cookie season is about so much more than just selling cookies," Hair said, "but I can't think of a more delicious way to help so many girls do things they may never have the opportunity otherwise."
One million boxes of cookies will go through the Kentuckiana warehouse.
