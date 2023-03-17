GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train that derailed in Glendale, Kentucky Thursday afternoon is still a mangled mess.
Crews started working Friday to clean up the railcars that jumped the tracks in the center of town narrowly missing many homes and businesses. At least one building was hit, and one person suffered minor injuries, when the train hit a car with someone in it near the crossing.
Crews are moving vehicles out of the train cars affected by Thursday’s @CSX train derailment in Glendale @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/C89p2RVTei— Emily Evans (@EmilyEvansWDRB) March 17, 2023
CSX released an updated statement on Friday afternoon that said it is working to clear the wreckage.
"Overnight, crews moved all derailed cars to a staging area so that track repairs could begin and train service resumed. CSX confirmed a total of 21 railcars containing automobiles derailed. Recovery efforts will continue until the area is fully cleared and restored," said CSX.
The railroad company said, "We have contacted property owners affected by the incident and are working with them."
CSX said Thursday that the train "went into emergency" when it braked suddenly to avoid a collision with a semi tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks at Gilead Church Road.
Heavy equipment moved in at the scene on Friday to start the process of off-loading freight in the railcars, which included many vehicles, but it will be a slow process to move everything piece by piece. Emergency officials told WDRB that "this is going to take a while."
Trucks and SUVs that were inside the train were being loaded up and hauled away on Friday.
One of the derailed train cars hit Alyce Skees' antique shop, The Cabin at Glendale. Skees said she watched as the train derailed and said it was frightening.
"It was loud and I am used to a train coming back and forth but it was different and the building was shaking a little bit and debris was coming up and then there was smoke," Skees said.
Skees wasn't injured and her shop didn't have any customers inside but her back storage room took a hit.
The train wreckage blocked two of the main roads in Glendale including Main Street and the though the center of town.
The Whistle Stop is still open. The restaurant stayed open last night feeding crews and opened early for breakfast. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/DGq1GZNqhZ— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) March 17, 2023
The popular Whistle Stop Cafe sits next to the railroad crossing. The restaurant remained open late on Thursday and opened early on Friday to feed crews working the scene.
