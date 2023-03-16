A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks at Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road. Image courtesy Preserve Glendale Kentucky page on Facebook.
Kentucky State Police said the derailment happened just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Aerial images show a train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks at Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road. Image courtesy Jerry Lawson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train derailed Thursday afternoon in Glendale, Kentucky, after a semi got stuck on the tracks.
Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown said the derailment happened just before 3 p.m. at the crossing in the center of town on Kentucky 222, which is also known as Glendale-Hodgenville Road.
KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp tells WDRB that one person who was nearby the train when it derailed suffered a minor injury, and he was not aware of any businesses physically damaged by rail cars.
Sharp said the train was not carrying any chemicals. It was transporting cars. He did not have a timeline for the cleanup.
CSX released a statement Thursday evening that said the train "went into emergency attempting to avoid a collision with a semi-truck and trailer stuck on the crossing at Hodgenville Road in Glendale, Ky."
The statement also said 21 cars derailed because the train had to brake to avoid the truck.
"One of the derailed cars collided with an occupied vehicle near the crossing. It has been reported the occupants have non-life threatening injuries. There are no reported injuries to the crew of the train and no hazardous materials are involved," CSX said.
Pictures on the Preserve Glendale Kentucky page on Facebook show the scene along Kentucky 1136, also known as Gilead Church Road show. That's where a semi got stuck on the railroad tracks with the train engine about 100 feet from the semi. Witnesses at the scene responding on social media said the train derailed after braking to avoid a collision with the truck.
CSX said 21 railroad cars were off the tracks, and images showed some have split open. At least one rail car was carrying vehicles.
KSP said the traffic on Kentucky 222 and 1136 will be blocked for several hours for cleanup and an investigation.
In the statement, CSX expressed appreciation for emergency crews at the scene.
"We appreciate the swift response of Hardin County first responders. CSX crews are on site working closely with local emergency responders to assess the situation and develop recovery efforts. The safety of our employees and the community are our top priority as we work to restore the area."
The Hardin County Schools page on Facebook posted about how this impacts school dismissals.
The post said, "Because of a train derailment in Glendale, students who ride buses that normally cross the railroad tracks at ANY POINT IN GLENDALE may be delayed this afternoon. The crossings at all points are closed. We will work to get all students home as close to normal time as possible."
The well known Whistle Stop Cafe is in the heart of Glendale and was just feet from one of the derailed cars. The restaurant wasn't damaged, and it posted on social media, "We are open, but you may have to find an alternate route."