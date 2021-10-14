LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Retriever is providing comfort for children needing emergency care in Louisville.
Edie is a new facility dog at Norton Women's & Children's Hospital. The 2-year-old dog got her official "Heel Dog" vest on Thursday. Her job in the pediatric emergency department will be to provide comfort for patients and do things like sit next to children before a medical procedure.
"The dogs helping our patients -- they can go in and help during a painful or maybe an anxiety producing procedure, and there's something about having a dog and petting that dog that just eases and helps calm your anxiety," said Heather Stohr from Norton Healthcare.
Northwestern Mutual donated $68,000 to make it possible for Edie, who is part of Norton's Heel, Dog, Heal program. She's one of 10 dogs that work at hospitals in the Norton Healthcare system.
The hospital cites research that shows that having full-time facility dogs has many beneﬁts for patients and families.
More than 14,000 children visit the pediatric emergency department each year for issues that range from migraines to broken bones.
