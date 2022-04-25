LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large crowd gathered on Monday night to discuss the future of 60-acre Cherokee Golf Course.
HAPPENING NOW: large crowd tonight at Cherokee Golf Course to discuss its future and if it will remain open. @loukyparks @OlmstedParks502 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/pBrrV4muEZ— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) April 25, 2022
The Cherokee Golf Course was founded in 1895, four years after famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and the city of Louisville established Cherokee Park.
Those who attended the meetings gave feedback on a proposal from the Olmsted Parks Conservancy for investments to close the course and revitalize it into active parkland. The cost for the city to maintain the park would be $1.3 million.
"From an accessibility standpoint it would open the park up to a greater number of people so they can utilize this land," Olmsted Conservancy Vice Chairman Amin Omidy said.
Many of those who frequent golf the course want it to stay.
"This one is, I think, the most important city course, maybe beside Seneca," said golfer Billy Kunkel. "I think it needs to be on the forefront of us keeping it due to its history and also how much everyone loves it."
The city of Louisville currently has 10 municipally owned golf courses, and Cherokee is one of three nine-hole courses in the system. It is operated by the parks department and doesn't have a PGA professional or nonprofit to help.
Other golfers say it is becoming rundown and it's time for a change.
"I think it could go to something else. It will make the park bigger which will be really cool for it's kind of a Central Park in the city," said golfer Ben Hoertz.
Following this second of two public meetings, Olmsted and Parks and Recreation will compile resident feedback and present it to Metro Council which will take a final vote.
If the decision closes, more feedback will be taken about what to add to the course — possibly adding trails, the clubhouse turning into a restaurant, and adding paddle-boats on the lake.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.