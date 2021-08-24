LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Goshen man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands earlier this month.
According to an arrest report, 28-year-old Larry Hinkle was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. A caller said a man had walked into a location there and asked for the manager of Friends Hookah Cafe.
Police identified that man as Hinkle. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Hinkle getting a gun out of his car. Police said witnesses told them Hinkle fired several shots at the victim, 29-year-old Derrick Robinson II, who returned fire.
Robinson was hit several times. Police said he was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
According to court documents, police executed a search warrant on Hinkle's home on Aug. 18 and seized his vehicle. Police said the vehicle had several marks indicating it had been hit by bullets. The driver's side door glass had also been replaced recently.
Hinkle was charged with murder.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.