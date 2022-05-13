LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 53,000 Kentucky residents have already cast their votes in Tuesday's Primary Election.
That number includes Gov. Andy Beshear, who voted Friday in Frankfort.
"What we're doing here today, we couldn't have done just a couple years ago — and that is vote early without any needed excuse," Beshear said.
According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, 53,278 ballots were cast Thursday, May 12, the first day of early voting.
Residents can still vote on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. To find your polling location, click here.
No prior registration is required to vote early.
