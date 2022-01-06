LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky after several inches of snow fell across the state Thursday.
The governor said the weather was affecting travel on major interstates and roads across the state, causing power outages and damage to properties and infrastructure.
Earlier in the day, Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard to all interstate closures, as well as search and rescue teams to check on stranded motorists.
Beshear also issued a word of warning to Kentuckians, urging them to avoid travel because of the road conditions and reports of multiple accidents, including a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway
involving roughly 20-30 cars.
"We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible," Beshear said in a news release. "The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous."
All state office buildings closed at noon Thursday as snow was expected to continue at a "moderate to heavy" rate throughout the afternoon. They will also be closed on Friday.
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were pre-treating roads earlier in the week and are out in full force across the state as the snowfall begins to wind down.
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 2.jfif
Roads are snow-covered and treacherous in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - SNYDER AND 65 - 1-6-2022.jfif
A salt truck near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 65. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW- WESTERN KENTUCKY AND BLUEGRASS PARKWAYS - COURTESY NWS LOUISVILLE 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow made the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways nearly impassable. Image courtesy the National Weather Service - Louisville on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 1.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 2.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - DOWNTOWN 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Snow on the ground in downtown Louisville. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
The WDRB crew in Elizabethtown, Kentucky had some fun in the snow. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - BROWNSBORO ROAD TRAFFIC - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Brownsboro Road was so slippery during the snow that cars were sliding down the hill. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - JCPS BUS STUCK - OLD HEADY ROAD - COURTESY KARA MUDD.jpg
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was stuck on a very slippery Old Heady Road. Image courtesy of viewer Kara Mudd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (1).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (2).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (3).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - BRINING THE INTERSTATE - COURTESY KYTC DISTRICT 2 1-5-2022.jpg
State road crews used brine on the Interstates before the snow began to fall. Image courtesy KYTC District 4 on Facebook. Jan. 5, 2022.
SNOW - AIRPORT - 1-5-2022 1.jpg
Snow on the ground at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - Burkesville St. Columbia Kentucky- Heather Johnson.jpg
A heavy coating of snow on Burksville Street in Columbia, Kentucky. Image courtesy of viewer Heather Johnson. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 7 INCHES IN ETOWN - COURTESY MEGAN HORNER 1-6-2022.jpg
Seven inches of snow was measured by midday in Elizabethtown, Ky. Image courtesy of view Megan Horner. Jan 6, 2022.
SNOW - 5 INCHES IN HODGENVILLE - COURTESY CHRISTINA ROWLAND 1-6-2022.jpg
Five inches of snow was measured by midday in Hodgenville, Ky. Image courtesy of Christina Rowland. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 11 AM GREENBELT HWY - SHARI JUDD.jpg
The Greenbelt Highway in southern Jefferson County was snow-covered by 11 a.m. on Thursday. Image courtesy of Shari Judd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - COURTESY KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow falling near Frankfort. Image courtesy Kentucky State University on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRANDSON SLEDDING - TERESA SHARP.jpg
For the first time in a while, there was enough snow for Teresa Sharp's grandson to go sledding. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - HILLVIEW - TODDLER - COURTESY JESSICA BEARD.jpg
Jessica Beard shared a photo of her 22-month-old daughter enjoying snow for the first time. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - LARUE COUNTY - MADISON HOWELL 1-6-2022.jpg
Snow in LaRue County, Ky. Image courtesy of Madison Howell. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - MARENGO INDIANA - COURTESY AMY WATERWORTH.jpg
Snow in Marengo, Indiana. Image courtesy Amy Waterworth. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - PRESTON HWY AT SNYDER 1-6-2022.jfif
Salt trucks on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Preston Highway. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SHEPHERDSVILLE - COURTESY CHAR GRIMM-AKERLEY.jpg
Snow in Shepherdsville, Ky. Image courtesy of Char Grimm-Akerley's ring doorbell camera. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - AERIAL IROQUOIS PARK AREA - COURTESY SAM LOUIS 1-6-2022.jpg
An aerial view of snow near Iroquois Park in south Louisville. Image courtesy Sam Louis. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - BRINKS TRUCK SLIDEOFF - 1-6-2022 .jpg
Brinks Truck sliding off into a ditch off of Wooldridge Ferry Road in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Image courtesy Robin Fentress. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRAYSON COUNTY - 8 INCHES - COURTESY ASHLEY JOHNSON - 1-6-2022.jpg
Eight inches of snow so far in Northern Grayson County, so Ashley Johnson and her family decided to gather some snow for snow cream! Jan. 6, 2022.
"So, if you are not an essential worker, please don't travel," Beshear said. "If you are ran essential worker and you have to travel, because some of the jobs simply cannot stop ... we're getting vaccines out to the rest of the world, for instance, through UPS ... Please drive slowly."
KYTC is reminding drivers to limit travel to only what is necessary, give plenty of room on the roads to snow plows and crews and make sure vehicles are winter ready — including an emergency kit.
Louisville Metro Police said as of 4 p.m., there had been 24 injury accidents and 120 non-injury accidents across the city.
Crews are out across the city but not in full force. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday afternoon that of the 450 people on the Metro Works snow team, 62 were out with COVID-19 or were quarantining. There are 111 primary routes that crews are working to clear.
