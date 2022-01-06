LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for Kentucky after several inches of snow fell across the state Thursday.

The governor said the weather was affecting travel on major interstates and roads across the state, causing power outages and damage to properties and infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Beshear activated the Kentucky National Guard to all interstate closures, as well as search and rescue teams to check on stranded motorists. 

Beshear also issued a word of warning to Kentuckians, urging them to avoid travel because of the road conditions and reports of multiple accidents, including a crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway involving roughly 20-30 cars.

"We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible," Beshear said in a news release. "The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous."

All state office buildings closed at noon Thursday as snow was expected to continue at a "moderate to heavy" rate throughout the afternoon. They will also be closed on Friday.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were pre-treating roads earlier in the week and are out in full force across the state as the snowfall begins to wind down. 

"So, if you are not an essential worker, please don't travel," Beshear said. "If you are ran essential worker and you have to travel, because some of the jobs simply cannot stop ... we're getting vaccines out to the rest of the world, for instance, through UPS ... Please drive slowly."

KYTC is reminding drivers to limit travel to only what is necessary, give plenty of room on the roads to snow plows and crews and make sure vehicles are winter ready — including an emergency kit.

Louisville Metro Police said as of 4 p.m., there had been 24 injury accidents and 120 non-injury accidents across the city. 

Crews are out across the city but not in full force. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday afternoon that of the 450 people on the Metro Works snow team, 62 were out with COVID-19 or were quarantining. There are 111 primary routes that crews are working to clear.

