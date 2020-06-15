LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two-hundred-and-five new COVID-19 cases were identified in Kentucky on Sunday and Monday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
That puts the state's total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began at 12,647, Beshear said during a Monday news conference.
Eighty-five new cases were reported Sunday, and 120 were reported Monday.
Six more Kentuckians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died in that timeframe, one reported Sunday and five reported Monday, Beshear said. In all, 505 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported.
Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, urged Kentuckians to continue wearing masks in public settings.
The governor said some states, such as Arizona, appear to be experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases as they begin easing restrictions meant to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"The one most important thing we can do to prevent a spike, to make our reopening go the way we want it to is to wear a mask," Beshear said.
"I know this has somehow become a part of I think some people call it a cultural war or culture wars. Folks, this is not. This the key to keeping each other alive."
Stack said Kentucky has "pretty much" plateaued based on its seven-day averages of new cases. Graphs of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Florida and South Carolina presented by Stack Monday show upticks in recent weeks.
"If you're hoping that the coronavirus will take a nap during the summer, it's 106 degrees in Phoenix, Arizona, today," Stack said. "That kind of suggests that if that kind of heat doesn't slow it down, I'm not sure what kind will."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.