LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will use millions of dollars in funding to provide workforce training for thousands of workers.
Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly $2 million to help provide training for about 7,000 Kentucky workers.
"One of Kentucky's greatest strengths is its talented, skilled workforce. This funding will provide nearly 7,000 Kentuckians with the training they need to succeed," Beshear said in a news release. "Staying competitive and building on the commonwealth's historic economic momentum starts with our state's talented and motivated workforce."
Among those workers are 820 trainees for Louisville Seating System in Shepherdsville, and 200 trainees at Waystar Inc. in Louisville.
The approvals were part of the first Bluegrass State Skills Corporation (BSSC) meeting of fiscal year 2024.
Other incentives include training at Bowling Green Metalforming, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Kentucky, James Marine Inc. in Paducah and Dr. Schneider Automotive Systems Inc. in Russel Springs.
BSSC's Grant-in-Aid and Skills Training Investment Credit programs help Kentucky employers by providing financial reimbursement for occupational and skills upgrade training. The STIC program provides state income tax credits to companies to offset costs for training programs, Beshear's office said.
