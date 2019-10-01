JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor proposed giving veterans a tax break.
During a campaign stop in Jeffersontown Tuesday, Gov. Matt Bevin, a former Army officer, said the state should not be taxing the retirement income of its military veterans.
If Bevin wins re-election, he said the proposal will be part of a broader bill that he will push to revamp the state's overall tax system.
"If there is a group, the small amount of revenue that generates for the state is not even remotely worth, not even remotely comparable to the sacrifice that has been made," Bevin said. "I wish we had the luxury with saying the same for everybody everywhere."
Bevin, a Republican, is in a heated gubernatorial race with Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Voters will head to the polls for the general election on Nov. 5.
