LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers at elementary and middle schools at Kentucky's largest school district will decide whether their students' work has met curriculum standards rather than assigning letter grades during distance learning, according to a letter sent Thursday to Jefferson County Public Schools families.
Students taking high school courses will continue to receive letter grades, though participation in the district's nontraditional instruction program can only improve their grades.
High school students who don't participate in the JCPS nontraditional instruction program, now in its second week, will receive an "incomplete" grade, according to the letter.
"There will be plans for high school students to make-up work if they receive an 'Incomplete' in a course," the letter says.
Likewise, younger students whose assignments have not met curriculum standards during distance learning will work with their teachers on plans to reach their academic goals, according to the letter.
JCPS and school districts throughout Kentucky have ceased in-person classes through at least May 1 based on Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
