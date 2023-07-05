LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of Graymoor-Devondale in east Louisville is dealing with a smelly problem during the hottest months of the year - trash isn't always getting picked up.
Graymoor-Devondale Mayor John Vaughan has seen and heard the complaints.
"We've had our ups and downs," Vaughan said. "Seems like everybody's experiencing some service issues from time to time."
Daniel Duthie has lived in the Graymoor-Devondale area for more than 18 years. He says the neighborhood's trash service has changed because of the pandemic.
"Not a lot of people wants to go on the road even though it's garbage collector, local, you still gotta go through the trouble to get your CDL license and most people don't want to do that," Duthie said. "It's hard in the trucking industry as a whole is short staffed."
Graymoor-Devondale is in the middle of a two year contract with Waste Management. Waste Management services about 900 homes in the area, including trash, recycling, and yard waste. However time and time again, a number of homes get skipped.
"People get frustrated but they will pick up eventually they don't get this week that they'll pick up next week," Duthie said.
Waste Management said a national shortage of qualified CDL drivers is to blame.
They provided a statement to WDRB: "WM is dedicated to taking care of our customers and we are currently working on solutions to resolve service delays due largely to the national shortage of qualified CDL drivers. We are bringing drivers in from other WM locations to assist with this effort. Along with those efforts, WM will be delivering WM trash carts to all Graymoor-Devondale residents, in order to improve our ability to collect waste quickly and efficiently. Local WM management will be meeting with the Mayor this week to address the city’s concerns."
But some residents are losing patience. A woman in the neighborhood Facebook group said "Why in the WORLD are we still looking at our trash?" Other complaints about Waste Management service in Graymoor-Devondale go as far back as November 2022.
"It's gonna be what it is ever since COVID," Duthie said. "It's just hard to get employees to do certain jobs."
People in the City of Graymoor-Devondale pay about $24.00 a month for trash service.
"They unfortunately have a high rate of turnover, as many companies do now," Vaughan said.
Mayor Vaughan said the city will more than likely renew its Waste Management contract next year, because as of now, the city has the option to have their recycling, yard waste, and regular trash picked up on the same day.
Waste Management is holding job fairs in the area and offering hiring bonuses as well as referral bonuses to attract CDL drivers and other roles.
