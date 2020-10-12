LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several police officers with the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department is not saying how many officers tested positive but said there has been several cases with varying degrees of symptoms, according to an officer with the department.
Some of the officers who tested positive did not have symptoms, while others had flu-like symptoms.
The Graymoore-Deevondale Police Department has 19 officers, including the police chief, who cover nine cities in their district.
