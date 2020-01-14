LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find what police have dubbed Grayson County's No. 1 suspect.
David “Hog” Wease, 43, of Big Clifty is wanted for receiving stolen property and drug charges. He is also a persistent felony offender.
"Wease is no stranger to law enforcement or crime for that matter," Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. "We feel that he is a danger to our community as long as he is on the streets; whether it be from dealing drugs or stealing things."
Police say to not approach Wease if you see him, as he may be armed.
The Grayson County Sheriff's Office asks residents to call 911 if they see Wease or know of his whereabouts.
