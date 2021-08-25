LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County woman was killed in a a head-on crash Tuesday on Anneta Road.
First responders responded to the crash in the 4200 block of Anneta Road, not far from Bear Creek Road, around 2:40 p.m., according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Officers believe that Lori Golden was driving south on Anneta Road when, "for unknown reasons," her car crossed the center line into the path of a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Jeanette Kaman.
Golden, 47, died at the scene. Kaman, 82, was transported to Baptist Health Hardin with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to KSP.
Anneta Road was closed for several hours on Tuesday as officers reconstructed the scene.
