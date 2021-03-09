LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New boundary lines for Greater Clark County Schools means three elementary schools will have more students for the upcoming school year.
As part of millions of dollars in budget cuts at GCCS, Bridgepoint Elementary is set to shut down at the end of May. Those students will be sent to Franklin Square, Northaven or Riverside elementary schools depending on where they live.
District officials say each of those elementary schools are predicted to have between 480 and 550 students each, and those numbers are still below capacity for each building.
The new boundary lines were released at Tuesday's school board meeting.
"We'll also, tomorrow, be sending letters to every student that's currently enrolled at Bridgepoint Elementary School listing their new school assignment and then also tomorrow it will be posted to our Greater Clark website," Chief Operating Officer Dr. Chad Schenck said.
Bridgepoint is one of four school buildings in Jeffersonville that will have closed in recent years.
The district says it also has a "solid plan" to address rapid development and growth in Jeffersonville over the next few years, recognizing it will likely need to add classrooms at several schools.
