Jeffersonville, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools have unveiled part of a 2020-21 school calendar that greatly reduces in-person instruction.
The plan does not have any students back in classrooms from Thanksgiving until at least January, the board disclosed at a meeting Tuesday.
The district released only the first half of the school year and expects to release the second half by Dec. 1. The plan combines in-person learning and e-learning to limit the amount of time students have to spend in a classroom.
Students will have the option of traditional learning, e-learning or "My School."
A two-week fall break would remain, but the days will be e-learning days.
School officials said they want to avoid a spike of COVID-19 once temperatures begin to drop.
"We feel like our plan is research based, it's been vetted by the county health department. We feel like its a solid plan," said Superintendent Mark Laughner.
The calendar can be viewed below.
