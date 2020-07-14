JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- When in-person instruction resumes, Greater Clark County Schools will strongly recommend — but not require — use of face masks by staff and students.
The school board was split Tuesday night and narrowly passed the policy by one vote.
Some board members, including Milt Clayton, voiced concerns, saying masks should be required to keep everyone safe.
"If little kids are asymptomatic and carriers, and they interact with each other, get it and take it home to their parent or grandparent, then who's at fault?" Clayton asked.
The district said students will be required to wear masks during bus rides because social distancing is not possible. It also said mask-wearing will be important in hallways, small group work and whenever people are less than 3-6 feet apart for longer than 15 minutes.
Superintendent Mark Laughner said the plan follows Gov. Eric Holcomb's guidelines for returning to school, but added that the plan could change.
The school corporation will provide masks to its employees, but students will have to bring their own.
