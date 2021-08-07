LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 70 students are confirmed positive for COVID-19 within the first eight days of school, Greater Clark County Schools announced a change in its masking policy on Saturday.
In a letter and voicemail sent to parents, Superintendent Mark Laughner said the school district will require face coverings for staff and students starting on Monday. GCCS recommended face coverings, but did not make them mandatory at the start of the school year on July 28.
"After analyzing the data from the first eight days of school, both last night and this morning, the district has made the decision to require all students and staff to wear a mask while in Greater Clark County Schools buildings and on buses," Laughner says in the voicemail.
The school district in southern Indiana currently has over 1,100 students completing a 14-day quarantine due to contact tracing.
"Our job is to educate students and we have had to quarantine far too many students the first eight days of school," Laughner said. "We need our students in school, not at home."
Last August, GCCS had 30 positive COVID-19 cases in students for the month, according to Laughner.
While Clark County is in the red or orange zone for COVID-19 cases, GCCS will require students and staff to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses.
Clark County is currently an orange zone for cases of COVID-19 with a 7-day positivity rate of 11.18%.
"We have evidence that a few of those positive cases were school community spread, not just general community spread," Laughner said. "In the fight against COVID-19, we will not eliminate the spread, but we do believe there are measures we can take to reduce the spread."
Along with the updated masking policy, Laughner says classrooms will be adjusted to accommodate for students being spaced apart.
