LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters.
GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
"Throughout our organization's history and five different office spaces, we have never wavered on our commitment to Downtown," Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI, said in a news release. "I am thrilled to join many of our investors in the PNC Tower and grow our reach as an organization from one of our city's tallest and most recognizable buildings."
The new space, occupying the whole 23rd floor, has 17,000 square feet, 11 offices, 40 workstations, five conference rooms, a board room, and amenities such as a mother's room and staff library.
Renovations have already begun, and GLI said move-in is expected this summer.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.