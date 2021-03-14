LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Greenville, Indiana said goodbye to one of its K-9 officers Sunday.
K-9 officer Rony served with the department for two years. The dog suffered a medical emergency and died earlier this month.
A procession was held through the streets of Greenville and the past police station where he worked, followed by a brief service.
Greenville Police Department chief Justin Craig called Rony the pillar of the K-9 program for the police department in Floyd County.
"We had started with literally nothing," Craig said. "He came to our department with his previous handler and all their experience and knowledge and it's going to be hard to try and find another K-9 to take his spot."
Rony was used for patrols, narcotics detection and searched for personnel articles, among other responsibilities.
Prior to working for Greenville, Rony served with Clark County Metro SWAT and Indiana Southeast Regional SWAT. He was credited with 56 arrests with Southeast Regional SWAT.
"Once you build a bond with one of them, it's like having a family member," Craig said.
