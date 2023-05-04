LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning brought more than just "Thurby" at Churchill Downs. It brought the end of an era, as the "Greyhound" sign and logo were taken down from site of the former downtown Louisville bus lot.
Crews worked to remove the signs Thursday morning.
A new, temporary bus site is now located at a strip mall at the intersection of South 13th Street and West Broadway, about a mile away from the old bus station.
Greyhound announced plans to eventually move the bus station to a permanent location off Preston Highway, near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The company has not said when construction will begin.
LDG Development bought the old site on Muhammad Ali Boulevard and plans to build a six-story apartment complex.
